



April 30, 2021

It rises on an area of 15.000 square metres

Gruber Logistics will open a new warehouse to Lainate (Milan) with the scope to make of the hub main for the company altoatesina towards France and in order to place it also to the service of the hinterland Lombardic. The new structure, on an area of 15.000 square metres, will be used mainly after international shipments is of groupage is of partial cargos and air shipments and marine, but it will introduce also an area dedicated to the logistics and national shipments. Operatingly he will manage international shipments EU and extra EU graces to a customs warehouse of temporary guard.

Gruber Logistics has specified that the new investment re-enters in the industrial plan of the company that quickly does not have some slow down in spite of the current economic situation, passing so in a single year from 30 alleviates to 35 alleviates let alone from 1.000 to beyond 1.100 dependent. The filial new has allowed in fact with Gruber Logistics to increase own occupational arriving to beyond 40 operating employees and induced level today occupational of others 80 collaborators who operate in the local distribution and the national and European connections.