



April 30, 2021

Original news CMA CGM orders to CSSC the construction of 22 portacontainer

The store clerk is for six ships from 15.000 teu, six from 13.000 teu and ten from 5.500 teu

The French shipowning group CMA CGM has ordered China Is been Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) the construction of 22 portacontainer, of which six ships of the ability to 15.000 teu fed to which liquified natural gas that they will be realized by the ship yard Jiangnan Shipyard, six from 13.000 teu they also fed to GNL and constructed by the ship yard Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding and ten portacontenitori from 5.500 teu whose system of propulsion will be fed with fuel oil with inferior sulfur tenor to 0.5% that will be constructed by Beichuan Heavy Industry. Draft of the greatest order than portacontainer received from the Chinese navalmeccanico group. The new ships will be delivered in 2023 and 2024.

