



April 30, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the first trimester of this Royal Caribbean year it has accused a net loss of -1,13 billion dollars

The revenues are dropped of -97,9%

The block almost total of the cruises had to the measures of lockdown taxes from the governments is reflected in dramatic way on the results of the first trimester of this year of the group Royal Caribbean American who has closed the period with single revenues for 42,0 million dollars, with a decrease of the -97,9% regarding 2,03 billion dollars in the first three months of 2020 when already world-wide the sanitary crisis was beginning to having an impact negative on the activities of the American company. Operating result and economic result clearly have been both of sign negative and pairs respective to -809,2 million and -1,13 billion dollars against correspondents voices they also of sign negative for -1,31 billion and -1,44 billion dollars in the first trimester of 2020.

