May 3, 2021

Original news Lineas buys the railway company Independent Rail Partner

It is specialized in the connections with the port of Rotterdam

The railway society Belgian Lineas has widened own presence in Holland, and in particular in the connections with the port of Rotterdam, having acquired the Dutch Independent Rail Partner (IRP), than for a long time it collaborates with the Belgian company. The IRP has 35 dependent and a fleet of 12 locomotori.