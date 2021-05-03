



May 3, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the 2020 intermodal traffic to the Interporto of Padua it has grown of +13.8%

Franco Pasqualetti is the new president of the company

The assembly of the associates of Interporto Padua has approved of unanimously the project budgetary of the exercise anniversary closed on December 31, 2020 that it anticipate a value of the total production pairs to 36,8 million euros, in increase of +7.7% regarding 34,2 million in the exercise precedence. The EBIT has turned out pairs to 5,7 million euros regarding 4,3 million in the 2019 and profit clearly of 2,3 million euros regarding less than 1,1 million in the exercise precedence.

Last year the enlivened intermodal traffic to the interporto has been pairs to 360.580 teu (+13.8%), with a total of 7.180 carried out trains in order to connect the padovana logistic platform with the main ports and to interpose to you national and European: La Spezia, Genoa, Livorno, Trieste Koper, Bari, Catania, Rivalta Scrivia, Colony (in Germany) and Geleen (in Holland).

The assembly of the associates has supplied also to the nomination of the new board of directors and the board of auditors that will remain in charge until the approval of the budget of exercise 2023. The board of directors turns out composed by Franco Pasqualetti (president), Umberto Zampieri, Mario Liccardo, Katià Pizzocchero, Barbara Degani, Nicoletta Salvagnini, Ugo Campagnaro, Alberto Cecolin and Massimiliano Pellizzari. The board of auditors is composed of Mariavittoria Cacace (president), Stefano Tosato and Antonio Magnan.