



May 4, 2021

Original news Evergreen considers that the caused economic damage to the company from the incident of the Ever Given relatively will be limited

It has announced of having sufficient a insurance cover

Evergreen Marine Corporation considers that relatively own involvement in the expenses will be limited in order to reimburse the damages caused from the silting up of portacontainer the Ever Given in the Suez Canal, than to the end of March had provoked to the block for a week of the marine traffic in the water way Egyptian.

The Ever Given is of property of the Japanese Shoei Kisen Kaisha, but charter is operated by the Evergreen within a Time contract. This last one has remembered to have at the beginning had communication of April from the Shoei that this, relatively to the incident been necessary to the portacontenitori, had declared a common damage, based on which damages and expenses provoked from the event, included those for the rescue of the ship, must be supported is from the owner of the ship whom they give the owner of the goods. To such Evergreen purpose it has specified today of having sufficient a insurance cover for the container transported, for the bunker and other assets and such to reduce the risk deriving from the sharing of the costs. The esteem - it has specified Evegreen - indicate that the exposure to the risk of the company relatively is limited.