May 4, 2021

In the 2020 volume of transactions of the logistic group Gefco it is diminished of -19,7%

Operating profit down of -31,5%

In the 2020 turnover of the logistic group French Gefco it has recorded a bending of the -19,7% being piled to 3,80 billion euros regarding 4,74 billion in the exercise anniversary precedence. The company has announced that the single turnover generated from the logistics in the segment automotive has been attested to 1,55 billion euros (- 21.9%), that producing from air shipments and marine have been of 339,8 million (+1.6%), the turnover deriving from the activities of terrestrial transport and the contract logistics has been of 1,83 billion (- 19.7%) and the turnover in the field of the services to the industry has been pairs to 90,8 million euros (- 38.3%). The operating profit has been of 140,3 million euros (- 31.5%).
