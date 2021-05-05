



May 5, 2021

Original news Initiative of Federlogistica Service and Assagenti Services for the continuous formation

Twenty webinar on thematic of cross-sectional interest to the field of the logistics and the marine transport

Federlogistica Service and Assagenti Services, with the partnership technical of Global Consortium, have promoted a catalogue of digital formation on hand of the operators of the row of the logistics and the marine and terrestrial transport in support of the continuous formation of field. Draft of twenty webinar on thematic of cross-sectional interest to the field, having as denominator common the topic of the digital competences in order to support himself, in concrete way, the professional update of the workers in sight of the increasing request of digitalisation demanded to the enterprises and the people who work to you.

By the analysis of the requirements lead thematic ones of common and cross-sectional interest are characterized five - Linkedin, Medium Social Manager, Management of computer science safety, To work from remote, effective Presentations - on which they are grafted covered formative structured in "formative pills", breviums webinar of the duration of an hour and average everyone, with the possibility to follow the entire formative distance.