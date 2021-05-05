



May 5, 2021

Original news In the first three months of the 2021 turnover of Deutsche Post DHL it has grown of +22.0%

Profit clearly in increase of +295.3%. Considerable increment of the contribution of the segment of the solutions for the e-commerce

In the first three months of the 2021 turnover of the group Deutsche Post DHL it has grown of +22.0% going up to 18,86 billion euros regarding 15,46 billion in the same period last year. The most important increment of the volume of transactions is recorded in the segment of the solutions for the e-commerce in which the revenues they have been pairs to 1,45 billion euros (+46.0%). Hard also the increase of the turnovers generated from the expressed activities of delivery, that they have totaled 5,50 billion euros (+32.5%), and from the shipment activities, with a total of 4,75 billion euros (+32.7%). More content the rise of the revenues of the postal activities and delivery in Germany, that they are piled to 4,56 billion euros (+15.1%). Stable, with 3,24 billion (+0.3%), the turnover of the division Supply Chain, assets in the field of storage and the logistics.

The operating profit of group has been of 1,91 billion euros (+222.8%), with a contribution of 961 million from deliveries express (+144.5%), of 216 million from the activities of shipment (+191.9%), 167 million from the management of supply chain (+59.0%) and of 117 million from the solutions for e-commerce (+1,850, 0%). Deutsche Post DHL clearly has archived item the first three months of 2021 with a profit of 1,19 billion euros (+295.3%).

