



May 6, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Round table of Propeller Club of Genoa on naval gigantism

One will hold on 13 May via web

Does the The International Propeller Port Club of Genoa jib have organized for next 13 May to 18,00 hours a round table on the topic "Gigantism or not? The great dilemma" in the course of which it will be discussed about naval gigantism and, in particular, of legal, insurance, social and economic the aspects of the phenomenon. Recent events, and also spectacular incidents that have involved ships of important dimensions, have brought back to less overturn the amletico question on the opportunity or than a rooting and ulterior development of the phenomenon of naval gigantism, phenomenon that, also supported from interesting and valid considerations on the obvious economies of scale and positività operating, moreover reveals also moments of several criticalities. In fact all over the world naval gigantism is involving numerous consequences to legal, insurance level and also associate-economic. For this, thanks to the contribution of experts of the field pertaining to the Club and the Centro Internazionale Studi Containers (CISCO), genoese Propeller has decided to organize an encounter in which they will come you deepen numerous reflections destined to estimate the phenomenon of naval gigantism through the analysis of some of its varied profiles.

To the encounter, than one will hold via web on the platform "GoToMeeting", Centro Internazionale Studi Containers), Enrico Molisani (MR International Lawyers) and Alessandro Morelli (SIAT Spa will participate to Massimiliano Giglio (). It will introduce and moderate the encounter the councilman secretary of Propeller Enrico Molisani Club.