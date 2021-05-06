



May 6, 2021

Original news In the first trimester the revenues of Finnlines are diminished of -5,0%

Operating costs in increase of +1.4%

Finnlines, the company of the Italian shipowning group Grimaldi that work marine and harbour services in North Europe and Scandinavia, has closed the first three months of 2021 with revenues pairs to 124,1 million euros, with a bending of the -5,0% on the same period last year. The operating costs have grown of +1.4% to 110,2 million euros. The operating profit is piled to 14,1 million euros (- 36.1%) and the profit clearly to 13,2 million euros (- 36.3%).

The president and managing director of the Finnlines, Emanuele Grimaldi, have explained that the reduction of 6,4 million euros of the turnover is caused by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic that in the first trimester still had last year not manifested effects, while this year has determined a reduction of 2,7 million euros of the revenues deriving from the transport fleeting. Moreover - it has specified - an effect negative is determined by inferior levels of the surcharge for the bunker.

In the first trimester of this year the fleet of the Finnlines has transported 101 thousand passengers (121 thousand in the first three months of 2020), 44 thousand car (41 thousand), 187 thousand cargo unit (186 thousand) and 305 thousand tons of not unitizzabili cargos (247 thousand).