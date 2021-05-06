



May 6, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Forum of Assocostieri and Assarmatori on the role of alternative fuel in the shipping

One will hold on 19 May in television conference

Assocostieri and Assarmatori have organized for next 19 May a forum on "the role of alternative fuel in the energetic transition of the marine section" in the course of which representatives of institutions, associations and enterprises of the energetic logistics and the shipowning section will be confronted on the role of in transport marine the which liquified natural gas. In particular, the topic of the role of alternative fuel in the energetic transition of the marine section will be faced, relating the world of infrastructures GNL with the shipowning field.



Program

hours 10.30 Introductory salutes

Marika Venturi

President Assocostieri 10.40 Introductory salutes

Stefano Messina

President Assarmatori 10.50 The value of the environmental procedure in the development of alternative fuel

Massimiliano Atelli

President Mild Commissione VIA-VAS/ 11:10 Round table

Valentina Infante

Head of LNG and storage infrastructures Edison

Maurizio Zangrandi

Managing director of GNL Italy and OLT

Marika Venturi

Institutional Relations, Regulation and Commercial Manager of OLT

Antonio Nicotra

Olbia LNG

Dario Soria

Director Generale Assocostieri

Andrea Annunziata

President AdSP of the Tyrrhenian Sea Central

Stefano Beduschi

Deputy Senior Vice President Marine Italy and Councilman of Assarmatori

Michele Francioni

Senior Vice President MSC Cruises

Mattia Canevari

Energy & Biosafety Manager GNV

Vincenzo Franza

President of Charon Tourist Smaller Islands It moderates Angelo Scorza

Director Responsabile Ship2Shore 13:00 Conclusions

Pasquale Russo

Secretary Generale di Conftrasporto