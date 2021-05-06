ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
May 6, 2021

Forum of Assocostieri and Assarmatori on the role of alternative fuel in the shipping

One will hold on 19 May in television conference

Assocostieri and Assarmatori have organized for next 19 May a forum on "the role of alternative fuel in the energetic transition of the marine section" in the course of which representatives of institutions, associations and enterprises of the energetic logistics and the shipowning section will be confronted on the role of in transport marine the which liquified natural gas. In particular, the topic of the role of alternative fuel in the energetic transition of the marine section will be faced, relating the world of infrastructures GNL with the shipowning field.


Program

hours 10.30

Introductory salutes


Marika Venturi
President Assocostieri

10.40

Introductory salutes


Stefano Messina
President Assarmatori

10.50

The value of the environmental procedure in the development of alternative fuel


Massimiliano Atelli
President Mild Commissione VIA-VAS/

11:10

Round table


Valentina Infante
Head of LNG and storage infrastructures Edison


Maurizio Zangrandi
Managing director of GNL Italy and OLT


Marika Venturi
Institutional Relations, Regulation and Commercial Manager of OLT


Antonio Nicotra
Olbia LNG


Dario Soria
Director Generale Assocostieri


Andrea Annunziata
President AdSP of the Tyrrhenian Sea Central


Stefano Beduschi
Deputy Senior Vice President Marine Italy and Councilman of Assarmatori


Michele Francioni
Senior Vice President MSC Cruises


Mattia Canevari
Energy & Biosafety Manager GNV


Vincenzo Franza
President of Charon Tourist Smaller Islands

It moderates

Angelo Scorza
Director Responsabile Ship2Shore

13:00

Conclusions


Pasquale Russo
Secretary Generale di Conftrasporto

