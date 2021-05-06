hours 10.30
Introductory salutes
Marika Venturi
President Assocostieri
10.40
Introductory salutes
Stefano Messina
President Assarmatori
10.50
The value of the environmental procedure in the development of alternative fuel
Massimiliano Atelli
President Mild Commissione VIA-VAS/
11:10
Round table
Valentina Infante
Head of LNG and storage infrastructures Edison
Maurizio Zangrandi
Managing director of GNL Italy and OLT
Marika Venturi
Institutional Relations, Regulation and Commercial Manager of OLT
Antonio Nicotra
Olbia LNG
Dario Soria
Director Generale Assocostieri
Andrea Annunziata
President AdSP of the Tyrrhenian Sea Central
Stefano Beduschi
Deputy Senior Vice President Marine Italy and Councilman of Assarmatori
Michele Francioni
Senior Vice President MSC Cruises
Mattia Canevari
Energy & Biosafety Manager GNV
Vincenzo Franza
President of Charon Tourist Smaller Islands
It moderates
Angelo Scorza
Director Responsabile Ship2Shore
13:00
Conclusions
Pasquale Russo
Secretary Generale di Conftrasporto