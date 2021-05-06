|
|
|
|
May 6, 2021
|
|
- In the first trimester of the 2021 traffic of the goods in the port of Venice it is diminished of -4,9%
- Decrease of the goods several and the liquid bulk. The solid bulk returns in increase
- In the first trimester of 2021, for the tenth consecutive quarterly period, the traffic of the goods enlivened from the port of Venice has recorded a piled bending being to 5,51 million tons, with a decrease of the -4,9% on the first trimester last year, of which 4,40 million tons of goods to disembarkation (- 3.1%) and 1,12 million tons to the boarding (- 11.3%).
- The total traffic of the goods several, decreasing by now from six trimesters, has totaled 2,17 million tons (- 9.1%), of which 1,23 million containerized tons of goods (- 11.6%) realized with a container handling pairs to 124 thousand teu (- 11.5%), 400 thousand tons of rotabili (+0.1%) and 545 thousand several tons of other goods (- 9.5%).
- The traffic of the bulk sand banks, instead, has concluded a period of nine trimesters of trend negative having marked an increment of +10.5% being enlivened 1,33 million tons, included totally 450 thousand tons of producing metalworkers (+7.4%), 301 thousand tons of feeds, feeds and oily seeds (- 10.0%), 134 thousand tons of coal and lignite (- 8.4%), 113 thousand tons of minerals and materials from construction (+20.7%), 80 thousand tons of cereals (+17.4%), 45 thousand tons of chemicals (to +31.8%) and 206 thousand tons of other solid bulk (+93.1%).
- The liquid bulk is dropped of -8,7% attesting itself to the 2,02 million one tons, of which 1,69 million producing tons of oil refined (- 9.7%), 275 thousand tons of chemicals (to +0.1%) and 49 thousand tons of other cargos liquids (- 18.7%).
- Always firm the crocieristico traffic regarding almost 6 thousand passengers in the first trimester of 2020.