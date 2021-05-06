



May 6, 2021

Original news In the first trimester of the 2021 traffic of the goods in the port of Venice it is diminished of -4,9%

Decrease of the goods several and the liquid bulk. The solid bulk returns in increase

In the first trimester of 2021, for the tenth consecutive quarterly period, the traffic of the goods enlivened from the port of Venice has recorded a piled bending being to 5,51 million tons, with a decrease of the -4,9% on the first trimester last year, of which 4,40 million tons of goods to disembarkation (- 3.1%) and 1,12 million tons to the boarding (- 11.3%).

The total traffic of the goods several, decreasing by now from six trimesters, has totaled 2,17 million tons (- 9.1%), of which 1,23 million containerized tons of goods (- 11.6%) realized with a container handling pairs to 124 thousand teu (- 11.5%), 400 thousand tons of rotabili (+0.1%) and 545 thousand several tons of other goods (- 9.5%).

The traffic of the bulk sand banks, instead, has concluded a period of nine trimesters of trend negative having marked an increment of +10.5% being enlivened 1,33 million tons, included totally 450 thousand tons of producing metalworkers (+7.4%), 301 thousand tons of feeds, feeds and oily seeds (- 10.0%), 134 thousand tons of coal and lignite (- 8.4%), 113 thousand tons of minerals and materials from construction (+20.7%), 80 thousand tons of cereals (+17.4%), 45 thousand tons of chemicals (to +31.8%) and 206 thousand tons of other solid bulk (+93.1%).

The liquid bulk is dropped of -8,7% attesting itself to the 2,02 million one tons, of which 1,69 million producing tons of oil refined (- 9.7%), 275 thousand tons of chemicals (to +0.1%) and 49 thousand tons of other cargos liquids (- 18.7%).

Always firm the crocieristico traffic regarding almost 6 thousand passengers in the first trimester of 2020.

