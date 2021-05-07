



May 7, 2021

Original news The service of territorial continuity on the marine route Civitavecchia-Olbia will be guaranteed without burdens publics

During the winter the connection will be carried out by the same authorized shipowners to carry out the service in the summery season

In next the 24 months, beginning from the running month, the public marine service of territorial continuity on the Civitavecchia-Olbia route, than is carried out in the winter period from the first October on 31 May when the connection is not demanded in order to satisfy the flows tourist, will be guaranteed without more burdens for the State. The Ministry of Infrastructures and Sustainable Mobility has announced that the three enterprises of navigation authorized, Large the Navi Veloci, Italian Company Navigazione and Grimaldi Euromed, answering positively to the procedure activated from the ministry, have accepted in fact to carry out the connections between Civitavecchia and Olbia in the winter season being so guaranteed the territorial continuity and the respect of the service obligations public which condition in order to operate in the course of the summery season. The service obligations preview the development of a night connection with round-trip every day frequency by means of I use it of two ships.

The fine Ministry has announced to have approved of to such, experimentally and in first application of the new regime, the combined operations plan introduced from the three shipowners to the aim to limitedly share the burdens of public service with fair modalities to the month of May 2021. The ministry has specified that the mechanism of division of the burdens for the service of territorial continuity that will resume first October 2021 could then be see again in order to assure the best satisfaction of the connection requirements.

Relatively instead to the summery season (first june - 30 september) the shipowners will have to determine own commercial offer in full autonomy to the aim to guarantee to the users of the services goods and passengers the possibility to benefit of totally competitive rates.

The Ministry has specified that on the line it is always allowed with the other enterprises of navigation interested the possibility to introduce demanded of authorization to operate on condition of the integral acceptance of the obligations of public service relative to the period comprised between the first October and on 31 May of every year, in the respect of requirement and the modalities previewed from the Warning of the Ministry (n. 2069 on January 22, 2021).