



May 7, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news APM Terminals tightens an agreement for the development of the new harbour area of Plaquemines, in Louisiana

The terminal for containers will be able to receive ships from 22.000 teu

The port of Plaquemines, in Louisiana, has tightened an agreement with APM Terminals, terminalista society of shipowning group A.P. Møller-Mærsk, for the development of the Plaquemines Port Harbor and Terminal District (PPHTD) and for the possible allocation to the society of the Danish shipowning group of the management of the terminalistiche activities in the area. The new harbour area, that it will cover thousand acres, will be situated on the Mississippi river to 50 miles from the Gulf of Mexico. Also being a fluvial port, the first phase of the project previews that the new harbour area can receive container vessels of the ability to 22.000 teu.