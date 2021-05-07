



May 7, 2021

The revenues are increased of +106.9%

From the advent of the containerizzazione much very rarely, in order not to never say, a veteran company of navigation of the field had recorded a pull-up of own economic results as that experienced from the taiwanese Evergreen Marine Corporation in the first trimester of this year, exceptional rise that has not been effect of acquisitions of new activities but of an extraordinary event and its impact on world-wide the economic systems. The pandemic of Covid-19, by now demonstrates undoubtedly the financial results to it of the main societies of the field, has not had negative repercussions on the containerized marine companies. On the contrary, never as before in the history of the containerizzazione the greater companies of this market have all achieved turned out financial records.

Eloquent, to this end, the reading of the budget of the first trimester of 2021 of the Evergreen. The economic account record shows revenues pairs to 89,9 billion dollars of Taiwan (USA 3,2 billion dollars), with an extraordinary increment of taiwanesi +106.9% regarding 43,5 billion dollars in the first three months last year. Limited, instead, the increase of the operating costs that are piled to 43,3 billion dollars of Taiwan (+6.9%). The operating profit has been of 44,0 billion dollars of Taiwan (+8,760, 5%). Evergreen has concluded the first trimester of this year with a profit clearly very 40,9 billion dollars of Taiwan respect to a net loss of -733,1 million in the first trimester of 2020.

