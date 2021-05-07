



May 7, 2021

Original news Giampieri announces its availability to the candidacy to the presidency of Assoporti

The nomination will be up to the assembly that will meet tuesday

Rodolfo Giampieri, president of the Authority of Harbour System of Mare Adriatico Centrale, has melted reserves of personal order and has announced its availability to the candidacy to the presidency of the Association of the Italian Ports (Assoporti), charge for which in recent days was indicated unanimously by the assembly of the associates.

"I still thank - Giampieri has declared - all the colleagues presidents of Authorities of the Harbour for this unexpected one but appreciate System proposed and the confidence and the affection that have demonstrated towards my figure. I had asked a ten for days for being able to decide and after a necessary and deep reflection on the demand, tied to the importance and the responsibility for this role, I have decided to answer "anticipates" and to accept the candidacy. Decision that I have quickly communicated the president of Assoporti, Daniele Rossi. It will be the assembly of Assoporti, convened for 11 tuesdays May, to decide who will guide our association".