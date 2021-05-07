



May 7, 2021

The investment for the construction of the boat is of about 45 million dollars

The group Cosulich Siblings has emitted an order in confronts of the Chinese ship yard Nantong CIMC Offshore Sinopacific and Engineering Co. (CIMC SOE) for the construction of a LNG Bunkering Vessel that, with about 5.300 gross capacities in tons, will be able to transport beyond 8.000 cubic metres of liquified natural gas and of destined diesel oil MGO to the bunkeraggio. The value total of the investment for the construction of the lighter is of about 45 million dollars.

One previews that the delivery of the LNG Bunkering Vessel will happen in the summer of the 2023 and operativity of the new unit, that it will be twelfth in the fleet of the group (you are general cargo vessel and six lighters), will be managed by the society to-hoc recently constitution Cosulich Siblings LNG Srl.

The Italian group has specified that, since the project for the new lighter offers a contribution to the decarbonizzazione of the marine transport implementing solutions of bunkeraggio of GNL in the Mediterranean Sea, could receive a subsidy of 4,5 million euros from the European Union in the within of the program Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) of which Cassa Warehouses and Loans is implementing partner for the EU commission.