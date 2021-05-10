



May 10, 2021

Original news ONE widens the producing ability to transport of perishable

The Japanese company has bought 27,000 container reefer

The company of Ocean navigation Network Express (ONE) has announced a widening of own ability to marine transport of producing perishable with the purchase of 27.500 container reefer. The Japanese company has explained that in 2020, in spite of the challenges determined from the pandemic of Covid-19, the world-wide traffics with containers refrigerators have shown a remarkable resilience regarding cargos dry and ONE previews that this tendency will continue in 2021.