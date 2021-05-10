



May 10, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news APM Terminals yields the container terminal in the harbour area Maasvlakte di Rotterdam to Hutchison Ports

It has a annual ability to traffic of beyond 3,3 million teu

APM Terminals, the terminalista society of shipowning group Danish A.P. Møller-Mærsk, will yield the management of the container terminal in the harbour area Maasvlakte di Rotterdam, than currently it is operated by the society integrally controlled APM Terminals Rotterdam, to Hutchison Ports Netherlands of the terminalista group Hutchison Ports, that the CK Hutchison Holdings is under responsibility of di Hong Kong.

The terminal of APM Terminals Rotterdam to the Europahaven descent, that it has a dock of 1.600 linear meters equipped of 13 cranes ship-to-Shore and a annual ability to traffic of beyond 3,3 million teu, is adjacent to the container terminal ECT Delta managed from Hutchison Ports to the Amazonehaven descent of the harbour area Maasvlakte.

Commenting the acquisition, the managing director of Hutchison Ports Europe, Clemence Cheng, it has remembered that the society of Hong Kong manages already the majority of the containerized trade of the Dutch port through the terminals Delta and Euromax di Hutchison Ports ECT Rotterdam (ECT). Cheng has specified that the yielded Dutch landing place from APM Terminals will continue to manage the current activities to the terminal of the Maersk Line, the company of navigation of the Danish shipowning group.

