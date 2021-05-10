



May 10, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Global Ship Lease closes the first trimester with revenues record

Profit clearly in increase of +276.2%

Global Ship Lease (GSL), society that has a fleet of 47 portacontenitori ships rented by primary companies of navigation, has archived item the first trimester of this year with revenues record pairs to 73,0 million dollars, with an increment of +2.9% on the same period of 2020. The operating profit is piled to the value record of 30,3 million dollars (+48.4%) and the profit clearly has been of 5,6 million dollars (+276.2%).

"The positive market dynamics of the portacontainer of end 2020 - the executive president of the company has commented, George Youroukos - has recorded an ulterior acceleration in 2021, placing the field to levels of profit that were not found from many years". Youroukos has specified that "the current conditions of the market are based on the fundamental ones of a strong increase of the question against a limited offer, with the consequent full load uses of the world-wide fleet of portacontenitori. Since the period for the construction of new container vessels is pluriennale - it has emphasized - expects that the offered limited one will persist, at least in the medium term, in particular of ships of medium and small class on which we are concentrated".

