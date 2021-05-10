



May 10, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Two new cranes of dock to the container terminal BEST of the port of Barcelona

The two means will become operating in June

Hutchison Ports BEST, the society of the Hutchison Ports group that manages the container terminal Barcelona Europe South Terminal (BEST) in the port of Barcelona, have taken in delivery two new cranes of super dock post-Panamax that join to eleven means of already operating raising of the same type in the terminal. Moreover the society has taken in delivery two new shuttle carrier elevating own fleet to 34 units of this type.

The two new cranes ship-to-Shore have a height under the spreader of 47 meters elevabile of ulterior five meters. The two means will become operating in the course of the next june.

