



May 11, 2021

Original news In the PNRR the realization of the last railway mile in the port of Augusta is included

Cost of the work: 50 million euros

The Authority of Harbour System of the Sea of Sicily Oriental has announced that in the National Plan of Resumption and Resilience (PNRR) is included the participation for the realization of the last railway mile in the port of Augusta, that therefore it will be connected to the net shod existing on the Messina-Syracuse draft. The harbour agency has specified that it calculates preliminary matters inside estimate in 50 million euros the cost of the work of the Sicilian port.

The AdSP has specified moreover that, besides the work financed inside of the PNRR, the agency it has obtained financings, for an amount total of 111,8 million euros, destined to varied others works in both ports of the Sicily oriental which, for example, the new terminal docks container of the commercial port of Augusta - I and II extract unified; the adaptation of a feature of dock of the commercial port of Augusta and attrezzaggio with crane to portal - the extract; the completion of the work of static restoration of the outer dam of the port of Augusta - the extract; the planning, the consolidation and the widening of the dock of East port fishings boat - port of Catania; the realization of fotovoltaici systems on ombreggianti penthouses for the production of electric power from renewable sources in the areas to parking near the ports of Augusta and Catania, and others works.