



May 12, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Port of Gioia Tauro, started the work of realization of the dock of West

To days they will begin the operations of characterization of you alleviate me harbour

This morning in the port of Gioia Tauro the work of realization of the dock of West, contract is started that is assigned to the Fincosit and that it will approximately interest a portion of long dock 400 meters. The work will have to be completed within a year from the beginning of the work and will be finalized to the creation of approaches it of the dry dock. With the execution of the contract, of the value of about 12,6 million euros, it will be reached the completion of the banchinamento of the harbour channel so that in this drawn will have a depth pairs to -17 meters.

The harbour agency of the calabrian port of call has announced moreover that to days they will begin the operations of characterization of you alleviate me harbour, with the objective to monitor environmental state of health of sediments to fulfillment of the infrastructural work in long course the docks. Draft of a demanded activity in order to test the structural and biological composition of its sands that, through an integrated and ecosostenibile management, are used for the fill of the feature of bordering coast to the port.