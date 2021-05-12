



May 12, 2021

The first version goes back to July 2020

Today the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has published the first review of their guide for the effettuazione of the crocieristiche activities to light of the pandemic of Covid-19. The guide, that initially she is published last July, identifies the measures to adopt on the ships and to earth in order to diminish the contagion risk and faces the relative problems to the health of the passengers and the crews of the ships let alone of the communities to earth.

With the first review the guide is updated taking into consideration the medical and scientific progresses completed in facing the sanitary crisis, mainly with reference to the tests in order to characterize the virus and to vaccination. Moreover new recommendations are included, new lines guide and feedbacks collected from the interested parts.