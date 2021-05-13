



May 13, 2021

In the first four months of the 2021 port of call it has enlivened of 3,12 million teu (+41.8%)

Last month the port of Long Beach has established the own new record of traffic of the relative container to the month of enlivened April having 746 thousand teu, with a progression of +43.6% on the April a 2020 and increment of 118 thousand teu compared to the previous the maximum peak in April recorded in 2019. Last month new relative records to the month of April in the full segment are marked of disembark of container, that they are piled to 367 thousand teu (+44.8%), and in that of handling of empty containers, than they have been attested to 255 thousand teu (+55.8%). It embarks of container full have been pairs to 124 thousand teu (+21.0%).

In the first four months of the 2021 Californian port it has enlivened a total of 3,12 million teu, with an increase of +41.8% on the first quadrimestre last year. The container full to the disembarkation and the boarding pairs respective to 1,51 million teu (+44.6%) and 499 thousand teu (+3.6% have been). The container empty +64.7% have been 1,11 million teu ().