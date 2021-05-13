



May 13, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Performance quarterly financial institutions record for Yang Ming and Wan Hai

In the first three months of this year the revenues of the two companies are increased respective of +79.8% and +114.4%

The taiwanesi containerized companies of navigation Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation and Wan Hai Lines, so as the compatriot Evergreen Marine Corporation ( on 7 May 2021), they have closed the first three financial months of 2021 with the best ones turned out quarterly of their history.

Yang Ming has archived item the period with revenues pairs to 62,3 billion dollars of Taiwan (USA 2,2 billion dollars), with an increment of +79.8% regarding 34,6 billion in the first trimester of 2020. The operating profit is piled to 29,1 billion dollars of Taiwan, in increase of the +12,352, 2% regarding 233,6 million in the same period last year. The profit clearly has been of 24,6 billion dollars of Taiwan respect to a net loss of -755,3 million dollars taiwanesi in the first three months of 2020.

Much important also the rise of the performances financial institutions of Wan Hai who has concluded the first trimester of 2021 with revenues pairs to 38,6 billion dollars of Taiwan, with an increase of +114.4% on the correspondent period last year. The operating profit has totaled 17,6 billion (+2,786, 9%) and the profit clearly 14,8 billion dollars of Taiwan (+15,743, 8%).

