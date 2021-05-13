



May 13, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Wan Hai Lines orders four portacontainer from 13.100 teu to Samsung

The investment will pile to 445 million dollars

The company of continuous Wan Hai Lines navigation of Taipei to increase the consistency of own fleet of portacontainer that it is constituted gives about 135 ships for a cargo ability pairs to 380 thousand teu to which already 30 for an ulterior ability to 130 thousand will join some to ordered others teu. Today, in fact, the company has announced an order to the South Korean ship yard Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for the construction of four portacontenitori from 13.100 teu. The investment will pile to 445 million dollars.