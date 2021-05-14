



May 14, 2021

Original news In the first three months of this year the value of the new acquired orders from Fincantieri has grown of +15.3%

In the period the revenues are increased of +9.1%

In the first three months of this year the revenues of the navalmeccanico group Italian Fincantieri have grown of +9.1% going up to 1,43 billion euros, regarding 1,31 million euros in the first trimester of 2020, of which 1,28 billion in the segment Shipbuilding (+12.8%) - included 926 million in the field of cruise ships (+11.6%) and 574 million in that of military ships (+89.4%) -, special 96 million in the Offshore segment and ships (- 23.8%) and 232 million in the segment Systems, members and services (+13.2%). The EBITDA is piled to 101 million euros (+40.3%), with a contribution of 100 million euros from the segment Shipbuilding (+40.8%).

In the first trimester of the 2021 value of the new acquired orders it has been of 339 million euros (+15.3%), of which 101 million in the segment of shipbuilding (+21.7%), 145 million in those Offshore and special ships (+25.0%) and 148 million in the segment Systems, members and services (- 5.7%).

"The results of the first trimester - the managing director of Fincantieri has commented, Giuseppe Bono - photograph a company in full health that, as expected, confirmation the guidance, records revenues in increase and the increase of the marginality. Beside these positive signs, than they are accompanied to the light improvement of the total economic picture in virtue also of the progresses recorded on the front of the pandemic emergency, we greet with favor the cautious ripartenza of the cruises in Europe, to which it will make I keep on short the American market. This is returned possible thanks to the rigid sanitary protocols adopted from the societies owners of a shipping company that return their ships totally sure and to the technology that meantime we have identified for sanificare the air and to reduce the possibility of the contagions. It is important to signal - it has emphasized Bono - the data on the reservations for 2022, that it records better levels online or regarding those pre-Covid".

