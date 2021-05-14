



May 14, 2021

Original news HMM records revenues and operating profit quarterly records

In the first three months of the 2021 fleet of portacontenitori of the company it has transported 944 thousand teu (+6.7%)

In the first trimester of this year the society South Korean owner of a shipping company HMM has recorded values of the revenues and the operating profit never so elevated in own history. The volume of transactions has reached the quota record of 2.428 billion won (2,1 billion dollars), with an extraordinary increment of +84.9% regarding 1.313 billion in the first three months of 2020. The strong increase is all chargeable one to the activities of containerized marine transport of the Asian shipowning group, whose fleet of portacontenitori in the quarterly period has transported about 944 thousand teu (+6.7%), with a medium marine hire who have turned out in increase of +125.7% on the first trimester of 2020 and of +48.4% on the fourth trimester of the 2020 (particularly important increment of relative the medium hire to the connections with Europe, a +236.3% year on year and a +146.0% on the trimester precedence; emphasized also the increase of the value of relative the medium hire to the connections with the Americas, +77,25 year on year and a +20.3% on the last trimester of 2020).

In the single segment of the container the revenues, that they have totaled 93.1% of the volume of transactions total (84.6% in the first trimester of 2020), have marked an increase unprecedented of +103.6%, rise attenuated from the bending of the -15,5% marked in the segment of the marine bulk transport (with revenues pairs to 5.3% of the total, of which relative 69.9% to the solid bulk and 30.1% to those liquid). More attenuated the increase of the operating costs much that are piled to altogether 1.329 billion won (+7.4%).

In the first three months of the 2021 value of the operating profit it has reached the quota record of 1.019 billion won respect to a sign value negative for -2 billion in the correspondent period last year. HMM has closed the first trimester of this year with a profit of clearly 154 billion won respect to a net loss almost -66 billion in the same period of 2020.

