May 14, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
Of confirmed Sarcina general secretary of the AdSP of the Ligurian Sea Oriental

Unanimous voting of the Committee of management

Today the Committee of management of the Authority of Harbour System of the Ligurian Sea Oriental has received unanimously the proposal of president Mario Sommariva to confirm Francesco Di Sarcina in the charge of general secretary of the agency that manages the ports of La Spezia and naval of Carrara. Of Sarcina he has been general secretary of from Liguria AdSP from june 2017 and in October slid extraordinary commissioner of the agency is named as a result of resignation of president Carla Roncallo. With the nomination of Sommariva to president, he has maintained the general secretary functions.


