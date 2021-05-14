



May 14, 2021

In occasion of the today's reunion of the committee of the General Confederation Italiana of the Transports and the Logistics (Confetra), to which Giuseppe Catalano has participated, in charge of the Technical Structure of Mission of the Ministry of Infrastructures and Sustainable Mobility, the president of the Confederation, Guido Nicolini, has announced that Confetra has communicated to minister Giovannini own designations for the implementing technical tables of the National Plan of Resumption and Resilience (PNRR). Draft - it has specified Nicolini - of the representatives of "Assiterminal, Assologistica, Federagenti and Fedepiloti for the Table Ports and Sea, Assoferr, Fercargo, Assologistica and UIR for that on railway infrastructures and intermodalità, Fedespedi will follow Digitalisation and Simplifications".

In the course of the reunion the general manager of the Confetra, Ivano Russo, has illustrated main the next initiatives of the Confederation: "we today install - it has specified - a Task Force Infrastructures that the task will have to monitor the state of advance of the main instrumental works to takes off of the transport goods, we are completing position paper on the history of the industrial policies for the field and an instant book on the topic of the Former Works. To days - it has added - we will launch a special project of communication and animation around the topics and to the objectives of the Mission Mobility of the PNRR. On 5 July we will be with Assoferr to Pietrarsa and 12 and 13 to States general of the southern Logistics promoted by Confetra Southern Italy. At last, in collaboration with IPSOS and Mayday-Logistic, it is being worked to a great event on sustainability, perceptions of the public opinion and contribution that the logistics can offer to the European Green New Deal".

"Our activities of advocacy, from the radiometric controls to the refreshment for the harbour terminalisti concessionaires passing for the resumption of the Table to the MIMS for I throw again of the aerial cargo - it has continued Russian - do not withdraw of a millimeter - it has concluded Russian - but in this historical phase all we must make a effort in more in order offering to government and parliament a strategic contribution and of vision that it goes beyond the usual directory of unsolved knots. We will continue to assault them all, is clear, but this is the moment that our daily job of representation sets the objective to contribute with authority to redesigns economic productive of the Country. That quality jump, that we invoke for politics, we while continue to make it we launch a rich series of activity of monitoring, indispensable study, search, communication and animation to giving to structure and robustness to our analyses and our demands towards the institutions".