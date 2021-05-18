



May 18, 2021

In 2021 the return to the profit is previewed

If in the 2020 enlivened intermodal transports from the Helvetic operator Hupac they are diminished of -0,9% ( on 3 February 2021), the revenues recorded in the year from the company are dropped of the -2,3% being piled to 596,8 million franchi Swiss regarding 611,1 million in the exercise anniversary precedence. The EBITDA has been of 53,1 million franchi Swiss (- 4.3%). The economic result clearly has been, for the first time in the history of the Hupac, sign negative and pairs to -2,5 million respect to a profit clearly of 5,1 million franchi Swiss in 2019.

"2020 - it has commented the Swiss group - have been a extremely challenging year, heavy hit from the pandemic also from the financial point of view. Remarkable collapses of the traffic and the losses of according to trimester could not have been compensated in the course of the year, even if the curve of the volumes is increased constantly by the third trimester until the turn of the year. This has had in particular to the fact that the intermodal transport has shown ulterior advantages regarding the transport on the road during this exceptional period and the volumes then have stabilized quickly. However, the load factor in spring came down so abruptly that the financial results negatives of this period have carried to the first result anniversary negative of the group in the history of the society. Taking into consideration the difficult circumstances and of the dynamic fluctuations - it has specified Hupac - the result has been however better of the initial expectations".

The Helvetic company has announced that in the first four months of 2021 it has recorded an encouraging increase of the traffic of about +10%. "This - it has specified the society - has had to the Covid effects of the year precedence, but also to the strong question of services of intermodal transport. The heart of the development of the services - Hupac has explained - is the transport of trailer in the Swiss alpine transit that for the first time has a real alternative on track thanks to the corridor of the four meters open at the end of 2020". Hupac has remembered that for this segment of market it manages a net of 150 spins to the week on the relations with the Italy north and others ten spins on the relations gateway towards the south Italy.

For the entire exercise anniversary 2021 Hupac previews an increase to a figure percentage of the traffic and a result of positive exercise.

