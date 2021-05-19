



May 19, 2021

Ok of the Committee of management to the indemnifications to harbour companies CULMV and CULP

Yesterday the Committee of management of the Authority of Harbour System of the Ligurian Sea Western has given the go-ahead free to the nomination of Paolo Piacenza to new general secretary of the agency. Lawyer Piacenza, than currently is director of State property Staff Governance, Plans of Enterprise and Societies Participated of from Liguria AdSP, have covered numerous assignments in quality of expert in topic of development of strategic infrastructures and public-private partnership near the technical secretariat of the Prime Minister's Office; it has Member States of the working group near the Ministry for the European Policies for the elaboration of the national strategy contracts publics and concessions; it has participated to the pool of Lombardic Infrastructure lawyers in the realization of Expo 2015.

The new general secretary happens to Marco Sanguineri that he maintains to the assignment of director of the Planning and Development. The president of the harbour agency, Paolo Emilio Signorini, once approved of the new nomination of the general secretary, has renewed own thankses to outgoing Marco Sanguineri for the engagement and the professionality demonstrated in the course of its assignment, during which the Authority of Harbour System has faced great emergencies, from collapse of the Morandi bridge to the pandemic from Covid-19, and it has wished good job to Piacenza.

Moreover in the sitting yesterday the Committee of management, for how much it concerns the indemnifications previewed from the art.199, law 77 and from codicil 15 second art. 17, (law 84/94), has approved of the contributions in favour of Company CULMV "Paride Bettini" of Genoa and Company CULP "Pippo Rebagliati" of Savona. In the specific one, for the genoese Company harbour it is deliberated a relative contribution pairs to 120 thousand euros to smaller day's works carried out in the period between september and December a 2020 and contribution of 566 thousand euros in relation to the carried out distances of formation in the same period. In favor of the harbour Company of Savona, instead, pairs to 357 thousand euros for the reuse of the not suitable staff to the development of the harbour operations and a contribution of 191 thousand euros for expenses of formation supported during the period are recognized a contribution August-December 2020.

Moreover in the course of the reunion it has been understood and approved of I renew on December 31, 2023 of National Collective Contratto of Worked you of the Ports the having undersigned on February 24, 2021 and whom lasted until.