



May 19, 2021

Original news Ok of the EU to the public support to active the Italian terminalisti in the segment of the passengers

The program of aids previews deep for 20 million euros

The EU commission has authorized Italy, in the picture of the aids to the economic activities hit by the effects from the pandemic of Covid-19, to assign deep for 20 million euros in support of the enterprises that manage active harbour terminals in the segment of the traffic of the passengers. The public support, in vigor until next 31 December, will assume the form of direct subsidies and will be turned to the companies of this section that have recorded a meaningful loss of revenues caused from the fort decrease of the traffic of the passengers had to the sanitary crisis.