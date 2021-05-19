



May 19, 2021

Record for this month of the teu enlivened in the port of call of the capital of Liguria

Last month the port of Genoa has enlivened 4,08 million tons of goods, with an increment of +35.9% on April 2020. In the single field of the goods several tons (+29.4% are enlivened 2,84 million), with a traffic of goods conventional that is piled to 771 thousand tons (+74.4%) and with a traffic of the container that has been pairs to 230 thousand teu (+30.4%), quota that represents the new relative record to the April month while in terms of weight of containerized cargos the total has been of 2,07 million tons (+18.1%), figure that does not correspond to the record for the April month that is established 2017 with in April 2,24 million tons. In the section of the liquid bulk tons of goods conventional (+93.4%) and 52 thousand are enlivened 992 thousand tons of other cargos (+2.1%), of which 29 thousand tons of chemicals (- to 15.2%) and 24 thousand tons of oils vegetables and wine (+35.6%). The traffic of the solid bulk in the commercial segment has been pairs to 14 thousand tons (- 69.2%) and in that manufacturer to 126 thousand tons (- 0.4%). The traffic of the passengers has been of 35 thousand people (+565.6%), of which 7 thousand crocieristi (+391.9%) and 27 thousand fleeting of ferries (+635.2%).

To April 2021 the From Liguria port of Savona-Go has enlivened 1,34 million tons (+31.5%). The several goods tons (+68.6% have been attested to 647 thousand), of which 356 thousand tons of rotabili (+122.4%), 217 thousand tons of goods in container (+29.4%), 33 thousand tons of fruit (- 6.2%), 21 thousand tons of producing forest (to +3.1%) and 19 thousand tons of steels. The liquid bulk has totaled 492 thousand tons (- 3.5%), included 441 thousand tons of crude oil (+20.2%), 40 thousand refined producing tons of oil (- 68.5%) and 11 thousand tons of other liquid bulk (- 28.2%). The bulk sand banks has been 198 thousand tons (+60,4%), of which 94 thousand tons of coal (+36.4%), oily 34 thousand tons of cereals and seeds (+220.5%), 9 thousand tons of minerals and 61 thousand tons of other solid bulk (+38.6%). Always firm to Savona the traffic of the passengers.