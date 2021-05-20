



May 20, 2021

Original news DFDS clearly records an improvement of the financial results

Decided resumption of the performances of the group in the Mediterranean

In the first trimester of this year Danish group DFDS, than work logistic services ferry and in Europe, has recorded a remarkable attenuation of the decrease of the revenues in existence from the beginning of a 2020 and return to an increase of the financial results after five consecutive trimesters of trend negative. In the first three months of the 2021 revenues they are piled to 3,77 billion Danish crowns (507 million euros), with a bending of the -1,2% on the same period last year. EBITDA and operating profit have marked increments respective of +23.0% and +104.6% attesting to 750 million and 268 million Danish crowns. The profit clearly is piled to 172 million Danish crowns (+112.3%).

In the first trimester of the 2021 fleet of the group it has transported beyond 10,2 million linear meters of rotabili cargos (+1.7%), 167 thousand tons of goods (- fleeting 13.9%) and 83 thousand (- 85.7%).

The activities of the group in the single region of the Mediterranean, centralized mainly on transports from the Turkish ports to those Europeans of Trieste, Bari, Patrasso, Marseilles, Sète and Tarragona, have generated revenues pairs to 670 million Danish crowns (+15.3%) and a EBIT of 155 million crowns (+181.8%). In the region the transported rotabili cargos from the ships of the DFDS have been pairs almost 1,2 million linear meters (+9.6%).

