



May 20, 2021

Last year the port of call on the Danube has enlivened 933,600 tons of goods

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (BERS) has acquired the entire capital of the Danube Logistics Group becoming so only owner of the Danube Logistics Srl, the society that manages the fluvial port moldavo of Giurgiulesti, on the Danube, than previously it was legal of property of the Dutch Danube Holding Logistics BV while the correlated economic interests to the enterprise were shared between BERS (65%) and the Danube Holding Logistics BV (35%).

Giurgiulesti is the only fluvial port of the Moldova and in 2020 it has enlivened 933,600 tons of goods, of which 50% in import, 47% in export and 3% in transit. A part consisting of exports (22%) was directed in Italy.

On February 25, 2020 a court of the Capital moldava Chisinau had decided the nomination of an external administrator for the Danube Logistics Srl, nomination that the BERS, that he is the greater creditor of the society let alone the main economic beneficiary of the participation of the Danube Holding Logistics BV in the Danube Logistcs Srl, considered would have had an impact negative on the ability to the harbour society to continue to operate and to reimburse its debits, and was also in conflict with the interests of the BERS.

Preannunciando in the past few months the intention to acquire the Danube Logistics, the BERS had explained that the operation would have been time to assure the prosecuzione of the operativity of the international carriage free of Giurgiulesti and its continuous expansion and to safeguard the financial interests of the BERS in the project. The Bank had specified moreover that the objective would have been also that to prevent to sidetrack deep to out of the Danube Logistics as a result of the controlled administration tax to the society.