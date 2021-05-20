



May 20, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news New Pordenone-Rotterdam connection of the Hupac

The first june will be activated. Tuesday will be restored the service Pordenone-Novara shuttle

In next the days the operator of intermodal transport Helvetic Hupac will inaugurate a new service in order to connect the Interporto Centro Ingrosso of Pordenone with the port of Rotterdam and moreover the service between the friulano terminal and terminal CIM of Novara will reactivate. The Pordenone-Rotterdam connection with train shuttle will be started next the first june and will presee three spins weeklies magazine. From the Dutch port they will be possible forwards for the English market through the marine services of the Cobelfret Ferries.

Next tuesday, moreover, Hupac will restore the train Pordenone-Novara shuttle with three spins to the week.