



May 21, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news To April the marine traffic in the Suez Canal has recorded a resumption of +4.8%

In the first quadrimestre of 2021 a decrease is recorded of -2,6%

After the decrease of the -23,1% of the marine traffic in the accused Suez Canal last March because of the happened silting up at the end of the month of portacontainer the Ever Given that has blocked the transits in the water way Egyptian for a week, last month the traffic in the channel has recorded a resumption of +4.8% on April 2020. Taking part to a seminary on the role of the Suez Canal in the Mediterranean and the within of the organized world-wide economy from the Alexbank and Centro Studi SRM of the group Intesa Sanpaolo, the president of Suez Canal Authority, Osama Rabie, in fact it has announced that last month in the channel they are journeyed 1,814 ships regarding 1.731 in April last year. Moreover the marine traffic last month has generated entered generated from the transits pairs to 551,5 million euros, with an increase of +15.8% on April 2020.

Rabie has emphasized the engagement place in existence from the Authority of the Suez Canal in order to restore quickly the traffic in the water way once removed the block caused from the incident of the Ever Given, engagement that has allowed to dispose the 422 ships in waited for to the accesses north and south of the channel in less than four days, with a every day number of transits pairs to beyond 100 ships. Rabie has moreover remembered that recently a project of expansion and deepening of the southern part of the channel is activated in order to ulteriorly improve the fluidity of the marine traffic.

In the first quadrimestre of the 2021 in the channel Egyptian they are journeyed altogether 6,392 ships, with a decrease of the -2,6% on the same period last year. The entrances generated from the transits are piled to 1,96 billion dollars (+2.8%).