



May 21, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news The port of Rotterdam renounces to the project for the creation of an independent system for the distribution of the container between the terminals

The realization of a system of leading transport will be estimated with

The Harbour Authority of Rotterdam has decided to suspend the contest for the realization of the Container Exchange Route (CER), a system of independent transport of the container between the terminals of the harbour area Maasvlakte, project that the agency had announced a year ago ( on 5 June 2020). The authority has explained that at the moment there are too many risks and uncertainties relatively to the way to develop a system of automated transport that is sufficiently competitive. The Dutch agency has specified in the next few months that it will consult all the parts involved in the project in order to estimate as the CER can be however realized with a system of leading transport with.

Announcing that the contest procedure had characterized a realizable proposal technically advanced from a supplier of independent vehicles, the Harbour Authority it has explained that however the complexity of the project was not only correlated to that technically is possible and that for its performance the operating and financial risks for the completion of the system had to be acceptable also.