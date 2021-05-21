



May 21, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Sabrina Chao is the new president of the marine association international Bimco

Nikolaus H. Schües (Reederei F. Laeisz) named designated president

Sabrina Chao, former president of the company owner of a shipping company Wah Kwong di Hong Kong, is elected president of the marine association international Bimco. Chao is the forty-fifth president of the Bimco, the fifth coming from Asia and third by Hong Kong. Illustrating the main lines of action of own mandate, Chao has explained that "in next the two years one of my main priorities will be to take advantage of this opportunity in order to increase the knowledge of our field and our marine ones. The pandemic - it has evidenced - has brought to light the lack of acquaintance by the politicians of the important role that we carry out in the society, provoking inaction when draft to resolve urgent problems, between which the crisis it to take it in turns of the crews and piracy. We must continue - it has found the new president of the Bimco - to make to feel our voice to out of our field". "I see also my nomination - it has continued - as a great opportunity in order to contribute to strengthen the position of the Bimco in all Asia, increasing our voice and our visibility through the involvement of the associates and the organisms of regulation".

Chao has assumed the charge of president of the Bimco after a period two-year-old which designated president and is succeeded to Sadan Kaptanoglu, managing director of the Katpanoglu Shipping, that two-year-old to the presidency of the association has finished to its mandate. Beyond electing the Chao, the shareholders' meeting of the Bimco has supplied to name Nikolaus H. Schües, managing director of the German Reederei F. Laeisz, which designated president.