



May 24, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Webinar of Propeller Club of Trieste on the railway connections between Europe and Estremo East

One will hold tomorrow with beginning to hours 18

The The International Propeller Club of Trieste has tomorrow organized in order, with beginning to hours 18,00, webinar on the topic "railway Services between Europe and Far East: connections in increase and new services from the companies of navigation - in future also from Trieste". Relatori of the encounter will be Zeno D' Augustin, president of the Authority of Harbour System of Mare Adriatico Orientale, Federico Pittaluga, managing director of Medlog Italy, Nicola Cavasin, key account manager Service Eurasia di Rail Cargo Austria, and Antonio Gurrieri, managing director of Alpe Adria. Journalist Riccardo Coretti will moderate the encounter.