



May 24, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Global Holding Ports obtains deep for 261 million dollars from the Sixth Street

Sayin: we will take advantage of the increase opportunities that will be introduced with the resumption of the cruises

The Global group Holding Ports (GPH) has obtained from the American society of deep investments Sixth Street for 261 million dollars, resources that - it has explained the terminalista group - will be used in order to strengthen the budget and to pursue increase opportunity. "Which greater independent operator than crocieristici ports of the world - he has evidenced the managing director of Global Holding Ports, H. Emre Sayin - this timely new capital strengthens our position of leader of the market and he offers to the flexibility financial institution to us in order to take advantage of the increase opportunities that will be introduced with the resumption of the cruises. We are pleased that Sixth Street supplies us safety in field financial in a crucial moment for world-wide the crocieristica industry and do not see the hour to use this vital in order to continue to expand our activity".

"GPH - Michael Griffin has commented, partner of Sixth Street and in charge of the team Specialty Lending of the society of Europe - manages ports in some of the more crocieristici important hub in the Caribbean and the Mediterranean and benefits of own presence between the main world-wide crocieristiche destinations. We consider that GPH is very placed in order to continue in the long term to grow through its relations in the markets key that depend on this in order to begin the resumption".

Global Holding Ports is present in Italy in the ports of Cagliari, Catania, Ravenna and Venice to which recently the port of Taranto has joined ( on 30 April 2021).