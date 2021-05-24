



May 24, 2021

In period 2021-2026 they will be invested beyond 25 billion euros in the modernization of the railway system

Thursday slid to Vienna, in occasion of the celebration of the completion of the second phase of expansion of the intermodal terminal Terminal Wien Süd of the ÖBB, the managing director of the Austrian railway group, Andreas Matthä, has announced that the company has the objective to double within 2040 own services of transport of the goods, that they are realized through the Rail branch Cargo Austria (RCA). Matthä has specified that to such fine in the next few years ÖBB will invest in the modernization of the railway system, spending more than 25 billion euros in single period 2021-2026, so that, between the objectives, the conditions necessary can be created ulterior in order to transfer to the track consisting quotas of street transport.

"I am convinced - Matthä has said - that in the next few years will be a rebirth of the transport goods on track, because every ton that travels instead on track that on the road ago immediately to reduce the co2. This - it has emphasized - is the more effective way in order to decarbonize the field of the transports as fast as possible".

With the completion of the second phase of expansion of the intermodal terminal of Vienna the ability to traffic of the structure is increased of 50% about allowing to enliven annually 310 thousand intermodal transportation unit. A third phase of widening of the terminal is previewed, to put into effect itself in the next few years, that it will per year carry the ability to traffic to 400 thousand uti.