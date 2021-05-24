



May 24, 2021

Test with the two international railway services Nuremberg-Trieste and Trieste-Karlsruhe

In recent days a project is started pilot who will temporary connect Pier V of the port of Trieste to the Interporto di Cervignano, that it will become "temporary dock" for a new test on two already active international railway services on the giuliano port of call: Nuremberg-Trieste (in arrival) and Trieste-Karlsruhe (in departure). The first test has seen to leave saturday the train from Nuremberg with the new pause near the system of Cervignano and the today's arrival to pier V of the giuliano port of call thanks to the collaboration with Mercitalia Rail, main national railway enterprise.

The second phase of test will be experienced instead on a connection in departure from Pier V in Karlsruhe direction, with the support of Adriafer, only manager of maneuver and railway enterprise of short-haulage of the port of Trieste. Also this train will pause near the system of Cervignano in order to share the next day in direction of Germany with the railway enterprise Eccorail Austrian that gives little months has begun to operate various railway services on the port of Trieste.

The operation sees protagonists besides Samer Seaport, the company that work the terminal ro-ro to Pier V, and the Interporto di Cervignano, Danish DFDS which operator ro-ro that from Trieste he connects the Mediterranean with the Sea of the North also through the railway Network of the giuliano port, while to Alpe Adria, that which logistic and multimodale integrator acts, is up the role of mass to system of the operation.

"Verified and measured the first results - the president of the Authority of Harbour System of Mare Adriatico Orientale has explained, Zeno D' Augustin - he will be natural to activate the involvement of the other harbour terminals, the others to interpose to you and the marine companies in order to offer to ability and services to added value also in the outback and to return the logistic chains also to service of the industrial system of the Friuli Venice Julia more and more competitive".

"The project pilot - the managing director of Alpe Adria has confirmed, Antonio Gurrieri - is open because it will go to activate the synergies with the operators and the other railway enterprises that gravitate or operate inside of the regional logistic system, so from being able to guarantee the neutral, flexible and sustainable development".