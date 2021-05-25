



May 25, 2021

Original news Tirrenia-CIN has deposited a question of admission to the pre-emptive agreed one in continuity

Previewed the cession of some assets

Last night Italian Company of Navigation (CIN), the society that work services ferry with the Tirrenia brand, has deposited to the Court of Milan a question of admission to the pre-emptive agreed one in continuity, initiative - it has specified the company - within a plan that, also previewing the cession of some assets, "is based on the business continuity, the maintenance of the places of work and the routes not previewing moreover some type of public contribution from conventions but always operating in regime of free market, all this also in consideration of the positive results recorded in the last year and of the current trend very to above of the expectations".