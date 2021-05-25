



May 25, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news The AdSP of the Southern Adriatic acquires the private passenger terminal de Mondo

The harbour agency renunciation not to realize another passenger terminal in the same area of the port of Brindisi

Today the Authority of Harbour System of Mare Adriatico Meridionale has undersigned a preliminary contract of purchase, for the sum of about 1,12 million euros, of the areas parking for beyond 34 thousand square metres of property of contiguous Consortium ASI to the Brindisi Terminal, of property of "Mondo Srl", that it rises in the area of Costa Morena Ovest of the port of Brindisi. Moreover the agency has undersigned also with same the World a buying and selling action for the purchase of the passenger terminal of property of the society for the sum of 2,65 million euros.

The actions are framed in the will for a long time manifested from the harbour agency to have in Costa Morena zone of a terminal for the passengers through the purchase of the structure of the World and the areas of parking of Consortium ASI. "We want - the president of the AdSp has confirmed, Ugo Patroni Griffi - to transform Costa Morena, currently the main one I unwind of arrival and departure of ferries, ro-ro and cruises, in a hub polifunzionale, receiving and sure. We have already managed projects that with participations aimed will allow at the police and to the organs you premail controls of efficient, dynamic and sent customs securities and, offering to all those people which, for job or vacation, arrive or leave from the port of Brindisi, a decorous acceptance, through the orbital structuring of the fleeting stations. Draft - it has specified - of a system that we have already experimented with happen to Bari, in which the functions ticket office, papers of boarding managed from the agencies (, etc) is separated by border controls that, necessarily, must carry out under-dock".

The acquisition of the Brindisi Terminal does not induce the AdSP to renounce, always in the zone of Costa Morena, to the performance of the project previewed by now from years for the realization of the passenger terminal "the Sails". "With the next construction of the terminal the Sails - it has confirmed Patrons Griffi - will be completed, then, the work of transformation of Costa Morena in an intermodal pole, where to increased marine and street connectivity a futuristic and sure acceptance will come abreast system of".