



May 25, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news DHL Express will constitute a new airline cargo in Austria

It will operate intra-European flights using a fleet of aircrafts transferred from the DHL Air UK

Logistic group DHL Express has announced that cargo in Austria within a strategy will constitute an airline of future configuration of own European aerial net. To such fine the company will introduce appropriate request to the authorities Austrians with the objective to return the new aerial society within the end of this year operating.

The new airline of transport goods will operate intra-European flights using a fleet of aircrafts B757 cargo that will be transferred by the DHL Air UK, the British company of the group that, in the picture of this strategy, will develop its new role of intercontinental airline expanding own activities and increasing to the flights between the United Kingdom and the Americas and Asia with the current aid of its B767 and with the addition of new aircrafts B777F to its fleet.

