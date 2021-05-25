



May 25, 2021

Original news To Columbus fight in order to extinguish the fire on the portacontenitori X-Press Pearl

From this night the flames have extended because of strong the wind

The fire on portacontainer the X-Press Pearl of the company X-Press Feeders, exploded on board past thursday while the ship employed on the route that connects Singapore with the Persian Gulf via India (Hazira) and Sri Lanka (Columbus) was to the anchorage near the srilankese port, has accused today a recrudescence that it has induced to evacuate in safety the crew. The fire in fact, that in recent days it was declared under control, although the continuous work of means antifire ulteriorly has been diffused during the night fed from strong a wind. According to how much reported from Sri Lanka Ports Authority, the fire would have resulted from a reaction of chemicals contained in the container.

X-Press has specified that it will continue to work to tight contact with the authorities Sri Lankan to the aim to extinguish the fire and to save the ship and its cargo, also with the antifire contribution of which reached specialized equipment last night from Europe.

The X-Press Pearl, that it has a cargo ability pairs to 2.750 teu, is of new construction being delivered at the beginning of this year from the Chinese ship yard Zhoushan Changhong to the society owner of a shipping company singaporean Sea Consortium to which the X-Press Feeders is under responsibility.

